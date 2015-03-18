By Lisa Richwine
| March 18
March 18 Discovery Channel founder John
Hendricks on Wednesday launched a subscription streaming service
for fans of science, technology and history, with the goal of
dominating the nonfiction category in on-demand, online video.
Hendricks said the ad-free service CuriosityStream fulfilled
his long-held desire to deliver programming that people can
watch whenever they want. He hopes it will become viewers' third
or fourth online video subscription after choices like Netflix
Inc and Hulu.
"I've been dreaming and scheming about this for over 20
years," Hendricks said in an interview.
To pursue the project, Hendricks retired in 2014 from
Discovery Communications Inc, which operates the
Discovery Channel and other networks that are sold in bundles
through cable television operators.
"This needs to be independent of the legacy business," he
said. "It's really difficult to just break ranks and threaten
your existing revenue stream."
CuriosityStream costs $3 a month for standard resolution or
$6 a month for high-definition. A sharper-definition option,
known as 4K, is planned for later this year.
The service is available in the United States and will
expand worldwide over five years.
Like other Internet-delivered video, CuriosityStream will
compete for viewers in a sea of online content as networks like
Time Warner Inc's HBO and CBS jump into the
streaming mix. Apple Inc also is in talks with some
broadcasters about an online service, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Monday.
Programming on CuriosityStream includes short videos of less
than eight minutes and longer documentary-style series that were
produced for the service or acquired from partners such as
British Broadcasting Corp or Japanese broadcaster NHK.
"Destination Pluto" follows a team that sent a space probe to
the planet. Another series features a photographer's interviews
with celebrities such as Ray Charles and Martin Scorsese.
Hendricks said he remained a "very bullish" shareholder of
Discovery, citing the growth potential of its cable TV business
in international markets.
He said CuriosityStream was aimed primarily at viewers who
watch video online and will pay for commercial-free content.
Hendricks said he may add live streams of events to
CuriosityStream and was exploring virtual reality applications
that could immerse people in experiences such as hang gliding or
a trip to the moon.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)