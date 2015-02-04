Feb 4 Oniva Online Group Europe AB :

* Adjusts 2014 revenue outlook to about 256 million crowns from 260 million Swedish crowns ($31.68 million)

* Adjusts 2014 EBITDA outlook to about 6 million crowns from about 10 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2067 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)