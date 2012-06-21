By Ronald Grover and Sue Zeidler
| LOS ANGELES, June 21
LOS ANGELES, June 21 William Hill,
Britain's largest bookmaker, said on Thursday it has won
approval from Nevada regulators to become the first British
betting service to run a sports book in the state.
The green light from the Nevada Gaming Commission allows the
British firm to begin offering sports betting on mobile devices
to bettors in Nevada, and positions the company to be among the
first out the gate should legal restrictions on U.S. online
gaming be lifted.
"Mobile gaming is the fastest growing part of our business,
and this adds a new dimension for us," said William Hill chief
executive Ralph Topping.
Two years ago, he said, the company was taking in $1.5
million a week from mobile gamblers in the United Kingdom.
Today, it handles $25 million a week.
The London-based company, which says it has more than 2,370
betting parlors across Great Britain, entered the Nevada market
in the spring of 2011 by agreeing to pay $55 million to acquire
three sports gaming companies. It intends to continue to operate
those as "brick-and-mortar" businesses.
Approval of those deals were conditional on William Hill
getting licensed by Nevada regulators. One of the companies,
Brandywine Bookmaking, operates 17 sports books in Nevada and
also runs the Delaware Sports Lottery with partner companies.
With Nevada's approval, Topping said the company intends to
make more acquisitions. It "had offers coming out of the
woodwork" as it neared regulatory approval, he said.
Online gambling provided 28 percent of William Hill's $1.7
billion, or about 1.1 billion pounds, in revenue last year,
according to company filings.
The company generated more than 90 percent of its net
revenues in Britain last year but is seeking to expand
internationally into regulated markets. It is one of a number of
British companies granted licenses for online gaming in Spain.
($1 = 0.6386 British pounds)
(Reporting By Ronald Grover; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)