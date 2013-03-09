By Sue Zeidler
| LOS ANGELES, March 8
LOS ANGELES, March 8 States racing to legalize
online gambling may soon be overtaken by the federal government,
as efforts to pass a national bill begin to come together.
Legislation in the House is likely to be introduced this
spring. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nevada), whose
long-advocated federal legislation never got introduced last
year, is working behind the scenes to form a coalition to
support the measure.
"I think the states' passage gives some incentive to the
federal government to act," said Representative Joe Barton
(R-Texas), who introduced an online poker bill in 2011 that
failed. He plans to introduce a bill this spring.
"Whether you're for or against Internet gambling," said
Barton, "you don't want 50 sets of state laws. You want
uniformity."
Similar efforts by Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and
former Senator Jon Kyl (R-Arizona), backed by the casino
industry, fizzled last year. The Reid-Kyl bill faced stiff
opposition from Republicans and several states' governors and
others who felt it unfairly favored Nevada by giving it too much
regulatory clout and a cut of the regulatory fees.
Congressional efforts have picked up as more states move
forward with their own bills. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie
signed legislation on Feb. 27 authorizing online gambling in an
attempt to help the state's struggling casino industry and
generate casino tax revenues.
New Jersey is the most populous state to approve online
gaming, following Delaware and Nevada. Many others are
considering it. An Illinois senate committee filed a bill
earlier this week that could authorize online gambling there.
Several states are also trying to figure out how to band
together to attract more gamblers.
Proponents of a federal law say it would create uniformity
and impose safeguards against fraud, while opponents say it
would usurp states' power and siphon off badly needed revenues.
Prior federal efforts have also drawn steadfast opposition
from religious groups such as the National Association of
Evangelicals and the Southern Baptist Convention, which blasted
the draft legislation circulated last year.
That effort was sidetracked as both parties concentrated on
the election, gambling executives and political officials said.
Reid and Senator Dean Heller (R-Nevada) say they intend to try
it again.
"We should have done it on a federal level ... we are going
to try to figure out a way forward," said Reid at a recent press
conference.
"Senator Heller believes federal legislation for online
poker is crucial, and will continue to work with Senator Reid
and like-minded colleagues to get a bill passed," said Chandler
Smith, Heller's communications director.
To date, proposed federal legislation has sought only to
regulate Internet poker and prohibit other forms of online
gambling.
New Jersey's legislation allows for a broad array of games,
including online slots, blackjack and other table games. The
state plans to take 15 percent of the amount won by online
casinos from players within its borders. Nevada intends to keep
6.7 percent.
Nevada is expected to be the first state to go live with
online gaming, likely by summer, according to regulatory and
industry experts. The state will only allow poker.
Draft federal legislation over the past few years would
divide tax revenue between the federal government and states
where the bettors reside and the state where the legal website
is located. Some proposals allow the federal government to take
5 percent to 10 percent of the tax revenue.
According to the American Gaming Association, about 85
countries have legalized online gambling and an estimated $35
billion is being bet worldwide online each year, including by
millions of people in the United States.
AGA projects the U.S. market to reach $10 billion a year by
2017 from about $4 billion in unauthorized gambling in 2011.
Caesars and other large casino operators like MGM Resorts
International Ltd have long promoted federal
legislation, as it would offer a larger, more uniform and liquid
market.
"We will be prepared with our offerings for Nevada and
hopefully New Jersey," said Seth Palansky, a spokesperson for
Caesars Interactive Entertainment. "But there is still
time for Congress to step in and provide a federal solution."