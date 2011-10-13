* Selective distribution only allowed under conditions

* Luxury goods firms say physical shops protect their brands

* Online retailers say online sales bans anti-competitive

* French court now to decide on PFDC case (Adds details and comments from lawyer, regulators)

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Oct 13 Europe's highest court sided with online retailers on Thursday, as it ruled on a case involving internet sales of cosmetics, saying manufacturers can only block internet sales if they have a valid reason.

The Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (ECJ) was ruling on a requirement by French cosmetic retailer Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmetique that distributors must have a pharmacist present in their shops.

The ECJ said that the requirement -- which has the effect of restricting online sales -- was not legitimate.

The decision followed similar rulings by the ECJ in previous years, when it said that pharmacists were not necessary for the sale of non-prescription medicines and contact lenses.

Luxury brand owners have long argued that bricks-and-mortar outlets are key to protecting their image and exclusivity, while online retailers and markets such as eBay have challenged such claims.

The case began when the French competition regulator looked into the refusal of PFDC to make its products available to online retailers, saying that they could not be sold without a pharmacist present to provide advice.

In a 2008 decision, the regulator said such a condition was anti-competitive. PFDC appealed this in a French court, which then asked the ECJ for clarification. An ECJ adviser gave a non-binding opinion in March this year, saying that a ban on online sales restricted competition.

Judges ruling on Thursday agreed with that opinion.

"A clause in a selective distribution contract banning the distributors of the company Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmetique from selling its products online amounts to a restriction on competition by object, unless that clause is objectively justified," the court said.

The term "restriction on competition by object" refers to deliberate restriction of competition.

Judges said that selective distribution as practised by some companies was compatible with EU law if resellers were chosen on the basis of objective and non-discriminatory criteria, and also if the products required a distribution network for quality purposes.

The court ruling still leaves a number of questions unanswered, said Marc Reysen, a Brussels-based partner in law firm O'Melveny & Myers.

"What exactly do you mean by quality of product? The court hasn't addressed the issue of quality as a legitimate reason," he said. "Ultimately for luxury good companies, the real challenge is whether you can say the value of the product includes the settings in which you buy it."

The French competition regulator and the European Commission welcomed the court verdict. The French court that asked for advice from the ECJ will make a final ruling on the case.

PFDC owns the Avene, Klorane, Galenic and Ducray brands. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sebastian Moffett and Helen Massy-Beresford)