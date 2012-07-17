July 17 Omnicom Group Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by a 5.4 percent rise in revenue from its domestic business.

Net income for the U.S. advertising and marketing services company rose to $282.7 million, or $1.02 per share, from $275.1 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Worldwide revenue rose 2.1 percent to $3.56 billion. Domestic revenue rose to $1.86 billion. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)