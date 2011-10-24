* Has background in fixed income

* Move comes week after Hartford halts fund subsidiary sale

By Jessica Toonkel

Oct 24 Invesco Ltd. has hired Greg McGreevey, The chief investment officer of The Hartford Financial Services Group, according to recruiters who heard about the hire.

McGreevey, who joined Hartford in 2008, was head of the firm's asset management division, Hartford Investment Management Company. The division had $99.8 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, according to the company.

Hartford issued a statement last week announcing that McGreevey was leaving at the end of October to "pursue an opportunity at a global investment management firm."

McGreevey has been commuting from Atlanta, where his family lives, to Hartford, Connecticut for the past three years, according to people who know him.

"The fact that Invesco is based in Atlanta and it is a great opportunity was a no-brainer," said one recruiter who spoke to former colleagues of McGreevey's after his departure from Hartford was announced.

A call to McGreevey was referred to a Hartford spokeswoman who said he was not available for comment.

It is unclear what McGreevey's position would be at Invesco, but recruiters and others who know him said it would likely be on the fixed income side of the business, an area of expertise for McGreevey. Invesco had $146.7 billion in fixed income assets as of Sept. 30. Overall the firm managed more than $598 billion. Karen Dunn Kelley, a 22-year Invesco veteran, is CEO of the firm's fixed income division.

Ivy McLemore, an Invesco spokesman, said the firm had no personnel announcements to make at this time. Invesco released its third quarter earnings results Monday. It's earnings rose 8 percent, year-over-year. [ID:nN1E79K11Z]

Before joining The Hartford, McGreevey was at ING Investment Management, where he was vice chairman and executive vice president of ING Investment Management-Americas.

McGreevey's departure comes just weeks after reports surfaced that The Hartford Financial Services Group had taken its mutual fund subsidiary off the block after months of trying to sell it. The sale had been billed as part of an ongoing effort to get rid of non-core parts of its business. In May, Hartford said it would sell a small Florida bank that it bought in 2008 to become eligible for U.S. government bailout funds [ID:nN23170206]

Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice was interested in buying the business, reportedly for up to $1.5 billion [ID:nN1E75Q1WX]. The deal fell through as the value of the business declined along with the stock market, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Hartford's mutual fund division posted second-quarter net income of $27 million. Mutual fund revenue was $175 million, 3 percent of the company's total. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel, editing by Jennifer Merritt)