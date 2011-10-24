* Has background in fixed income
* Move comes week after Hartford halts fund subsidiary
sale
By Jessica Toonkel
Oct 24 Invesco Ltd. has hired Greg McGreevey,
The chief investment officer of The Hartford Financial Services
Group, according to recruiters who heard about the hire.
McGreevey, who joined Hartford in 2008, was head of the
firm's asset management division, Hartford Investment
Management Company. The division had $99.8 billion in assets
under management, as of June 30, according to the company.
Hartford issued a statement last week announcing that
McGreevey was leaving at the end of October to "pursue an
opportunity at a global investment management firm."
McGreevey has been commuting from Atlanta, where his family
lives, to Hartford, Connecticut for the past three years,
according to people who know him.
"The fact that Invesco is based in Atlanta and it is a
great opportunity was a no-brainer," said one recruiter who
spoke to former colleagues of McGreevey's after his departure
from Hartford was announced.
A call to McGreevey was referred to a Hartford spokeswoman
who said he was not available for comment.
It is unclear what McGreevey's position would be at
Invesco, but recruiters and others who know him said it would
likely be on the fixed income side of the business, an area of
expertise for McGreevey. Invesco had $146.7 billion in fixed
income assets as of Sept. 30. Overall the firm managed more
than $598 billion. Karen Dunn Kelley, a 22-year Invesco
veteran, is CEO of the firm's fixed income division.
Ivy McLemore, an Invesco spokesman, said the firm had no
personnel announcements to make at this time. Invesco released
its third quarter earnings results Monday. It's earnings rose 8
percent, year-over-year. [ID:nN1E79K11Z]
Before joining The Hartford, McGreevey was at ING
Investment Management, where he was vice chairman and executive
vice president of ING Investment Management-Americas.
McGreevey's departure comes just weeks after reports
surfaced that The Hartford Financial Services Group had taken
its mutual fund subsidiary off the block after months of trying
to sell it. The sale had been billed as part of an ongoing
effort to get rid of non-core parts of its business. In May,
Hartford said it would sell a small Florida bank that it bought
in 2008 to become eligible for U.S. government bailout funds
[ID:nN23170206]
Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice was interested
in buying the business, reportedly for up to $1.5 billion
[ID:nN1E75Q1WX]. The deal fell through as the value of the
business declined along with the stock market, according to
people familiar with the discussions.
Hartford's mutual fund division posted second-quarter net
income of $27 million. Mutual fund revenue was $175 million, 3
percent of the company's total.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel, editing by Jennifer Merritt)