* Kesko to buy building trade firm for $401 mln

* Plans to pay dividend of 2.50 euros per share for 2015

* Shares rise 8.5 pct (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)

By Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell

HELSINKI, Jan 12 Finland's second-biggest retailer Kesko said it was buying building products supplier Onninen in an all-share deal worth 369 million euros ($401 million), allowing it to serve more business customers.

Kesko also said it planned to pay a higher than expected annual dividend. Shares in Kesko jumped 8.5 percent after announcements which analysts said made business sense and clarified uncertainties around the company's structure.

Kesko, which has so far focused on general consumers, said the Onninen acquisition would increase its hardware sales to people working in construction and related industries.

The business being acquired has annual sales of around 1.4 billion euros and the deal is expected to generate about 30 million euros of annual synergies.

"The acquisition will create an excellent platform for the growth of Kesko's building and technical trade in Finland and the rest of Europe," Kesko said in a statement.

Kesko last month announced a plan to buy Suomen Lahikauppa for about 60 million euros to boost its grocery sales amid tough price competition in the recession-hit country.

"This is a good strategic move for Kesko. Kesko is putting its balance sheet to work with both the Onninen deal and Lahikauppa acquisition and can now focus on implementation of both deals," said Sauli Vilen, analyst at Inderes Equity Research.

He added he was not expecting more acquisitions in the near future.

Kesko also said it plans to pay dividends of 2.5 euros per share for last year, up from 1.5 euros from 2014. Analysts on average had expected a dividend of 2.08 euros per share, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Investors had expected acquisitions and pay-outs from Kesko following CEO change, updated growth strategy and 485 million euro divestment of real estate last year.

Finland's retail sector is highly concentrated, with market leader S Group having a grocery market share of about 46 percent in 2014 while Kesko was at 33 percent. ($1 = 0.9186 euros) (Editing by Terje Solsvik and Keith Weir)