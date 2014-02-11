MADRID Feb 11 The board of directors of Spain's cable operator ONO (IPO-ONO.MC) has agreed to start steps towards listing part of the company, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The source said however that a potential takeover offer from Britain's Vodafone had not been discussed by the board.

"The board has given the green light to the IPO. At today's meeting there has been no discussion over a formal offer for the company," the source said, on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah white)