(Corrects headline to say Q3 revenue was $715.4 mln, not $715.4)

Oct 31 Oct 31 ON Semiconductor Corp : * Reports third quarter 2013 results * Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17 * Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.11 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $715.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $715.6 million * Says revenues will be approximately $675 to $705 million in the fourth

quarter of 2013 * Says average selling prices for Q4 of 2013 are expected to be down about one

quarter of 2013 * Says average selling prices for Q4 of 2013 are expected to be down about one percent, compared to Q3 of 2013