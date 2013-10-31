(Corrects headline to say Q3 revenue was $715.4 mln, not
$715.4)
Oct 31 Oct 31 ON Semiconductor Corp
:
* Reports third quarter 2013 results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $715.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $715.6 million
* Says revenues will be approximately $675 to $705 million in
the fourth
quarter of 2013
* Says average selling prices for Q4 of 2013 are expected to be
down about one
percent, compared to Q3 of 2013
