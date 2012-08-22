Aug 22 Power-management chipmaker ON
Semiconductor Corp said it will cut about 250 jobs and
cancel its annual cash incentive program for senior executives
to reduce costs in a weak macroeconomic environment.
The company expects to complete most of the job cuts in the
current quarter and estimated a related charge of $11 million to
$14 million, it said in a filing on Wednesday.
ON Semiconductor had a global workforce of 19,442 last year,
of which 2,411 employees were in the U.S., according to the
company's annual report.
Rival Intersil Corp said in May that it would
reduce its workforce by 11 percent to cut costs and revamp its
product portfolio.
A weak spending environment has forced chipmakers into a
rough patch, with many including Fairchild Semiconductor
International Inc and Cypress Semiconductor Corp
forecasting weak growth on falling orders and lower consumer
spending.
ON Semiconductor, which makes radio-frequency custom chips
for consumer, automotive and industrial markets cut 10 percent
jobs in one of its core segments in the last quarter.
It counts Flextronics Corp, Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd, Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp
among its customers.
The company had earlier this month reported second-quarter
revenue below expectations as orders fell. It also said its
Chief Financial Officer Donald Colvin had resigned.
The chipmaker has been streamlining its operations since
last year, when it said it would close its wafer manufacturing
facility in Aizu, Japan.
The company, whose revenue has declined over the last four
quarters, said the cost-cutting measures are being undertaken to
bring its spending in line with revenue projections.
ON Semiconductor, whose shares have fallen 14 percent since
the beginning of the year, forecast third-quarter revenue of
between $725 million and $765 million.
The Phoenix, Arizona-based company's shares closed at $6.63
on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.