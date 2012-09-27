Sept 27 The Canadian province of Ontario on Thursday sold C$600 million ($612 million) of bonds in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.5 percent bonds, due June 2, 2043 were priced at 103.620 to yield 3.311 percent, or 97 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The total amount now outstanding is now C$5.85 billion ($5.97 billion).

The lead manager on the sale was TD Securities