May 7 The Canadian province of Ontario sold C$750 million ($750 million) of debt due June 2, 2045 on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.45 percent bonds were priced at 99.307 to yield 3.486 percent or 100.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.