Nov 8 The Canadian province of Ontario on Thursday sold C$600 million ($600 million) of debt in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.50 percent issue, due June 2, 2043, was priced at 102.062 to yield 3.391 percent or 104 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the lead manager of the sale.

The total issue amount is now C$6.45 billion ($6.45 billion).