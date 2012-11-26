Nov 26 The Canadian province of Ontario on Monday sold C$750 million ($758 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.85 percent issue, due June 2, 2023, was priced at 99.820 to yield 2.87 percent, or 101.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The total amount outstanding is now C$2.5 billion ($2.53 billion).

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada.