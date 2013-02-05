Feb 5 The Canadian province of Ontario on Tuesday sold C$750 million ($750 million) of debt in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.85 percent notes, due June 2, 2023, were priced at 98.152 to yield 3.06 percent or 91.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.

The outstanding issue amount is now $3.25 billion ($3.25 billion).