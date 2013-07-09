July 9 The Canadian province of Ontario on Tuesday sold C$600 million ($571 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.45 percent bonds, due June 2, 2045, were priced at 91.212 to yield 3.936 percent or 99 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal was the lead manager of the sale.

The total issue amount is now C$2.55 billion ($2.43 billion).