Bollywood film maker Eros pitches high-yield bonds
SINGAPORE, March 6 (IFR) - India's Bollywood film industry is set to premiere in the US dollar bond market as one of the country's biggest distributors prepares its debut high-yield offering.
July 17 The Canadian province of Ontario on Wednesday sold C$1 billion ($962 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 2.10 percent notes, due Sept. 8, 2018, were priced at 99.285 to yield 2.248 percent or 60.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arm of Bank of Nova Scotia was the lead manager of the sale.
The new outstanding issue amount is now C$3.5 billion ($3.365 billion).
SINGAPORE, March 6 (IFR) - India's Bollywood film industry is set to premiere in the US dollar bond market as one of the country's biggest distributors prepares its debut high-yield offering.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Junior Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha, Finance Ministry Official Saurabh Garg, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek at IVCA’s annual conclave in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Chief Statistician T.
TOKYO, March 6 U.S. stock futures dropped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as investors weighed the near-certain prospect of an interest rate hike in the United States this month against news of slower growth in China this year.