July 17 The Canadian province of Ontario on Wednesday sold C$1 billion ($962 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.10 percent notes, due Sept. 8, 2018, were priced at 99.285 to yield 2.248 percent or 60.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Bank of Nova Scotia was the lead manager of the sale.

The new outstanding issue amount is now C$3.5 billion ($3.365 billion).