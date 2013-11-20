Nov 20 The Canadian province of Ontario on Wednesday sold C$750 million ($714 million) of debt due June 2, 2024, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.50 percent debt was priced at 99.781 to yield 3.525 percent, or 86.5 basis points, according to the term sheet.

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal.