BRIEF-S&P says Sri Lanka's 'B+/B' ratings affirmed
* S&P says Sri Lanka 'B+/B' ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative
Nov 20 The Canadian province of Ontario on Wednesday sold C$750 million ($714 million) of debt due June 2, 2024, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.50 percent debt was priced at 99.781 to yield 3.525 percent, or 86.5 basis points, according to the term sheet.
The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal.
* S&P says Sri Lanka 'B+/B' ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative
* Forex reserves rise $6.92 bln in Feb to $3.005 trln -c.bank
* says likelihood of country other than Greece leaving the European Union's single currency area remains very low Source text for Eikon: