NEW YORK, Sept 1 The Canadian province of Ontario on Thursday sold C$750 million ($773 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The notes, due June 2, 2021, have a coupon rate of 4.00 percent. They were priced at 105.4090 to yield 3.344 percent or 89 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the lead manager of the sale. ($1=C$0.97) (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)