Oct 18 The Canadian province of Ontario on Tuesday sold C$400 million ($392 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.40 percent notes, due June 2, 2019, were priced at 110.995 to yield 2.787 percent or 79.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the lead manager of the sale. ($1=C$1.02) (Reporting by Pam Niimi)