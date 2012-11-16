BRIEF-Jacobs JV Receives LOI from Oil Search for Facilities in Papua New Guinea
* Jacobs Joint Venture receives Letter of Intent from Oil Search for facilities in Papua New Guinea
Nov 16 The Canadian province of Ontario on Thursday sold $250 million of floating-rate notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. HSBC and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER:ONTARIO AMT $250 MLN COUPON 3-MO LIBOR MATURITY 11/23/2017 +25 BPS TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/23/2013 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/23/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH DOUBLE-A NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Jacobs Joint Venture receives Letter of Intent from Oil Search for facilities in Papua New Guinea
* Shares rise 6.7 percent (Adds quotes, bullets, background, share price)
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's business minister will be called to parliament to answer a question on Monday regarding Peugeot's proposed takeover of General Motors' Vauxhall car and van plants in Britain, the opposition Labour Party said on Twitter.