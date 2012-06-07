Mozambique leaves key lending rate unchanged at 23.25 percent
MAPUTO, Feb 13 Mozambique's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 23.25 percent, it said on Monday.
June 7 The Canadian province of Ontario on Thursday sold C$750 million ($735 million) of 10-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.15 percent notes, due June 2, 2022, were priced at 102.737 to yield 2.833 percent or 103.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank was the lead manager of the sale. ($1=C$1.02)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.55 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.43 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to a fresh all-time peak as heavyweight financial shares climbed, while lower oil and gold prices weighed on the energy and materials groups.