June 7 The Canadian province of Ontario on Thursday sold C$750 million ($735 million) of 10-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.15 percent notes, due June 2, 2022, were priced at 102.737 to yield 2.833 percent or 103.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank was the lead manager of the sale. ($1=C$1.02)