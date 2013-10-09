Oct 9 The Canadian province of Ontario on Wednesday sold C$750 million ($721 million) in 10-year notes due June 2, 2023 in a reopening of an existing 10-year issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.85 percent notes were priced at 94.927 to yield 3.474 percent, or 91 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The total amount now outstanding is C$10.1 billion ($9.71 billion).

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank.