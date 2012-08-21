Aug 21 The Canadian Province of Ontario on Tuesday sold C$750 million of 10-year notes in a reopening of an existing 10-year issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.15 percent notes, due June 2, 2022 were priced at 101.940 to yield 2.92 percent, or 95 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The lead manager on the sale was Scotiabank.