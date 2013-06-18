June 18 The Canadian province on Ontario on Tuesday sold C$750 million ($735 million) of 10-year notes due June 2, 2023, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.85 percent notes were priced at 98.345 to yield 3.044 percent, or 88 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank.