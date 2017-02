Nov 29 The Province on Ontario on Tuesday sold C$1.0 billion ($970 million) of 30-year notes in a reopening of an existing 4.65 percent issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The notes will mature on June 2, 2041 and were priced at 116.632 to yield 3.717 percent, or 99.5 basis points over the Canadian government, according to the term sheet. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)