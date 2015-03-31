TORONTO, March 31 The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, one of Canada's biggest investors, said on Tuesday it had a 11.8 percent rate of return on its investments in 2014, bringing net assets to a record high C$154.5 billion ($121.5 billion).

The pension plan, a global dealmaker that administers the pension plan for public-system teachers in Canada's most populous province, said strong investment returns in stocks, bonds and real estate offset the dismal 19.4 percent one-year return in its natural resources portfolio, which suffered as oil prices plummeted. ($1 = 1.2719 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)