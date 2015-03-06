(Adds detail, background)

BRUSSELS, March 6 Texas Pacific Group (TPG) and Goldman Sachs have sold their remaining stake in Belgian hygiene products maker Ontex, they said in a joint statement on Friday.

The diaper and incontinence products maker listed on the Brussels stock exchange in June 2014, but TPG and Goldman kept a 22 percent stake in the company through a joint investment vehicle called Whitehaven B.

The investors said they placed their shares at 25.50 euros apiece and had sold all of their stake in the group. The sale involved all of Whitehaven B's shares plus around 1 million shares on behalf of others.

The total proceeds of the sale were about 400 million euros ($440 million). That took TPG and Goldman to a multiple of 2.25 times their original investment, and an internal rate of return of more than 20 percent, a source familiar with the matter said.

TPG and Goldman paid 420 million euros for the asset when they bought it in 2010 from private equity firm Candover.

Ontex's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew almost 50 percent between 2011 and 2014, from 134 million euros to 196.1 million euros.

The company's new owners streamlined manufacturing and focused on sales and marketing.

It hired managers from consumer goods companies such as Pepsi and Diageo as it strove to boost its brand, in a space facing competition from own-brand products by retailers, and giants such as Procter & Gamble.

The company also created dozens of new production lines and opened facilities in Russia, Australia and Pakistan, as it seeks to capitalises on the newly affluent in emerging markets.

Ontex was valued at 1.2 billion euros in 2010 including debt, and has a current enterprise value -- equity plus debt -- of 2.3 billion euros.

The business listed at 18 euros a share. At 1620 GMT, the stock was steady at 26.1 euros.

