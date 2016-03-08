BRUSSELS, March 8 Belgian hygiene products maker Ontex said on Tuesday it expected a tough market environment in 2016 and that it would struggle to make its medium term revenue growth target.

The group, which guided for like-for-like revenues to grow between 4 and 6 percent per year in the medium term, said it would struggle to make the bottom end of that guidance in 2016, given falling prices in Europe and tough economic conditions.

In 2015, the group made a core profit of 209.1 million euros ($230.41 million), broadly in line with a Reuters poll of six analysts which produced a median forecast of 211 million.

Ontex said it would pay a dividend of 0.46 euros per share, below the Reuters forecast of 0.55 euros. ($1 = 0.9075 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Miral Fahmy)