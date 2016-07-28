BRUSSELS, July 28 Belgian hygiene products make Ontex posted a slightly better-than-expected core profit in the second quarter, as it grew income from the Middle East and Northern Africa and benefited from the integration of a Mexican acquisition.

Core profit rose 14.3 percent in the second quarter to 66.2 million euros ($73.26 million), slightly above the 65 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

The group said on Thursday like-for-like sales growth in the second half of the year should be within its medium term 4 to 6 percent target range.

It previously guided for the bottom of the range for 2016 as a whole.

Ontex said it expected its core profit margin to remain at least at the level of the 12.4 percent it achieved in 2015. The group's core profit margin was 12.8 percent in the first half of the year. ($1 = 0.9036 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)