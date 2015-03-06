PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 31
March 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 6 (Reuters) -
* TPG, Goldman Sachs complete sale of 15.6 million shares in nappy maker Ontex Group at a price of 25.5 euros per share
* The sale represents approximately 23% of the Ontex share capital
* Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch and UBS act as joint Bookrunners on the placing
* Closing of the placing is expected to occur on or about March 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)