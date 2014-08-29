Aug 29 Ontex Group Nv :

* H1 adjusted EBITDA Eur 98.6 million, up 19.5%

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA Eur 49.4 million, up 11.0%

* H1 revenue Eur 809.9 million, up 11.2% on a reported basis; up 8.4% on a like-for like basis

* Q2 revenue Eur 416.2 million, up 5.6% on a reported basis and 7.3% on like-for-like basis

* Sees FY capex to remain "broadly in line" with FY 2013 level at about 3% of sales

* Expect FY overall impact of raw material price fluctuations to be moderate