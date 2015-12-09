LONDON Dec 9 British online holiday retailer On
the Beach Group predicted a more than 20 percent sales
increase this year as its internet technology helps pull more
customers to its website and it eyes new markets in Norway and
Denmark in 2016.
On the Beach, which listed in London in September,
specialises in selling holiday packages of flights, transfers
and accommodation, which it buys from third parties such as
hoteliers and budget airlines, to people in Britain, and more
recently Sweden, through its website.
The company believes it will continue to grow at its current
rate as more people go on beach holidays and as it steals market
share from larger operators such as TUI Group, the
world's largest tourism group, Thomas Cook and Jet2
Holidays.
"(We're expecting) growth in line with the last three
(years) - sales growth in the mid-20 percent level," said Chief
Executive Simon Cooper, who in 2004 founded the company in a
terraced house in northern England.
On the Beach's technology will help it win new customers,
Cooper added in an interview. "We're very efficient at driving
traffic share to site through the tools that we've built
internally. We're very good at converting the traffic once we
get it onto our site," he said.
For the year ended Sept. 30, On the Beach on Wednesday
reported a 47 percent rise in adjusted underlying pretax profit
to 14.5 million pounds ($22 million).
Shares in On the Beach climbed 13 percent to 190 pence in
midday trading, giving it a market capitalisation of about 280
million pounds, and reversing a downward trend since early
November.
Travel stocks have in general traded lower over recent
weeks, due to concerns over security risks following the
militant attacks in Paris and Britain's halting of flights to
the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
"We have seen no impact at all on top line or revenue in the
last two to three weeks since the horrible events in Paris," he
said.
TUI will report annual results on Thursday.
($1 = 0.6635 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Holmes)