Feb 9 Barclays Wealth has hired eight new financial advisers on its Americas team who collectively managed $4.5 billion in client assets at their previous firms, the firm said on Thursday.

The new hires, based in Los Angeles and Chicago, came from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Credit Suisse. They generated a combined $38 million in revenue last year.

Barclays Wealth, the $273 billion wealth management unit of London-based Barclays Plc, is the largest wealth manager in Britain by assets under management. The firm has added more than 100 new investment representatives over the past three years.

In Los Angeles, advisers Lisa Amster, Audra Lalley, Mark Lindee, Kevin Monaco and David Garfin joined Barclays Wealth and will report to Regional Manager Brian Sears.

Amster had previously spent 10 years at Goldman Sachs, where she was a private wealth adviser. Lalley, a 20-year industry veteran, was vice president at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management. Lindee was a managing director at Wells Fargo, joining the firm from Wachovia Securities. Monaco and Garfin both joined from Credit Suisse Private Banking, where they worked with high-net-worth families.

In Chicago, advisers Stuart Buck, William Scherr and David Yaccino joined Barclays Wealth from Goldman Sachs, where they spent the bulk of their careers stretching back about two decades each.

The three advisers will report to regional manager Chris Williams.

Barclays Wealth currently has 13 offices across the United States. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Maureen Bavdek)