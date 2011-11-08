Nov 8 Focus Financial Partners LLC, a firm that has grown by acquiring independent adviser teams across the United States, said on Tuesday it has added a fourth partner.

The new affiliated firm, Sapient Private Wealth Management, is registered investment advisory firm less than a year old. The Eugene, Oregon-based firm manages more than $500 million in client assets.

Sapient Private Wealth is headed by former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (C.N) (MS.N) advisers Greg Erwin, Alan Rexius and King Martin.

The group brought over more than 95 percent of their former clients when they made the move into the independent space.

Focus Financial's partners are composed of adviser teams, like Sapient Private Wealth, in addition to secondary consultants who advise on things like institutional endowments and third-party administrators that process 401-K plans.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Richard Satran)