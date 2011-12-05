Dec 5 Wells Fargo Advisors, Benjamin F. Edwards and SCF Securities have expanded their adviser ranks with the addition of new hires: WELLS FARGO HIRES FROM MSSB

Wells Fargo Advisors, the nation's third-largest brokerage, has recruited a former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney adviser to join its team in Nevada.

David Jancuk, a more than 10-year industry veteran, joined Wells Fargo's (WFC.N) Henderson, Nevada brokerage office earlier this month after roughly a decade with Morgan Stanley (MS.N).

Jancuk began his career with Morgan Stanley in 1999 and stayed with the firm after the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth management division and Citigroup's (C.N) Smith Barney unit in 2009.

He managed $145 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and last year produced $714,000 in revenue.

Jancuk now reports to Wells Fargo branch manager Chong Nam. BENJAMIN EDWARDS RECRUITS FROM WELLS FARGO

Benjamin F. Edwards & Co, a boutique brokerage firm with ties to the former A.G. Edwards & Sons, has hired a former Wells Fargo adviser to join its team in Illinois.

Chad Steinbach joined Benjamin F. Edwards' Peru, Illinois office, the third adviser to join the firm at that location. The LaSalle-Peru office is a satellite location of the company's office in Peoria.

Steinbach started his career at A.G. Edwards in 2004, later joining Wachovia after the firm's acquisition in 2007 and eventually Wells Fargo after the company bought Wachovia in 2008.

Over the past couple of years, Benjamin F. Edwards has hired dozens of legacy A.G. Edwards advisers from Wells Fargo. Steinbach is the firm's third new hire since September.

Benjamin F. Edwards, based in St. Louis, Missouri, was founded in 2008. The firm does not disclose revenue production or assets under management for individual advisers. SCF SECURITIES HIRES FROM BROKERSXPRESS

SCF Securities Inc has recruited a team of five advisers with a combined assets under management of $100 million from the boutique broker-dealer BrokersXpress.

Advisers Sherod Waite, Kris Pelster, Garro Ellis, Paul Anderson and David Anderson joined SCF Securities on Monday in Bakersfield, California, where their firm is based.

The five advisers together run the firm Moneywise, which offers securities through SCF Securities.

Waite and Pelster have joined the firm's broker-dealer platform, while Ellis and Paul and David Anderson have joined the firm's investment adviser platform.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Richard Satran)