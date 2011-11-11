Nov 11 Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo Advisors and Bessemer Trust have expanded their adviser ranks with new hires announced this week:

MERRILL RECRUITS FROM MSSB

Bank of America (BAC.N) recruited two former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers to join its Merrill Lynch office in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.

Raymond Stacy and Christopher Pieper joined Merrill Lynch last Friday, bringing with them more than a decade each in the advising industry.

Stacy and Pieper collectively managed about $167 million in assets at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and last year produced roughly $1.6 million in revenue.

The advisers came from the Morgan Stanley (MS.N) side of the merger with Citi's (C.N) Smith Barney unit, having both started at Dean Witter.

The two, who moved as a team, report to Ohio Valley Managing Director Gregory Achten.

BESSEMER TRUST HIRES FROM ALLIANCE BERNSTEIN

Bessemer Trust, the $65-billion New York-based wealth manager, has hired a former Alliance Bernstein (AB.N) senior adviser to join the firm in Denver.

Stephen Emma, who had been with Bernstein for more than a decade, made the move to Bessemer in mid-September. At Bernstein, Emma held a number of senior positions, most recently as vice president and director of the firm's Palm Beach, Florida office.

In his new role, Emma will serve as senior vice president and senior client account manager at the firm's Denver office.

Emma's coverage will include clients in Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming.

He reports to Denver managing director Eric Holt.

WELLS FARGO HIRES FROM DAVID LERNER

Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage unit of the San Francisco-based company, has hired a former David Lerner Associates adviser.

Zoran Vaz, who has worked in the advising industry for about eight years, joined Wells Fargo in Melville, New York last Friday.

Vaz manages $111 million in client assets and last year generated $844,000 in revenue.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Walden Siew)