Nov 8 UBS Wealth Management Americas (UBS.N)
UBSN.VX has hired three former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney
advisers who collectively manage $1.7 billion in client assets,
the firm said on Tuesday.
Ajay Desai, John Staab and Frank Pellicori have joined the
Swiss bank's private wealth management office in Chicago,
bringing with them more than a decade each in the advising
industry.
The new hires are among the biggest producers to join the
unit since the parent Swiss bank suffered a $2.3 billion loss
after a rogue trading scandal in September.
"A lot of the bad publicity has created a workplace
environment that has made it hard for managers to recruit
effectively," said Texas-based financial services recruiter
Rick Peterson.
Desai, Staab and Pellicori last year generated a combined
$8.3 million in revenue.
Desai most recently served as a managing director at Morgan
Stanley's private wealth management division. He was named on
both Barron's Top 100 Advisors and Registered Rep's Top 100
Wirehouse Advisors lists this year.
Desai, along with Staab, previously worked at Merrill Lynch
before joining Citigroup (C.N), and eventually Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney after the merger of Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) wealth
management unit and Citi's Smith Barney in 2009.
The team's clients include institutional groups, such as
family offices, hedge funds and private equity firms, as well
as ultra high-net-worth families and individuals.
The three advisers, together known as the Desai Group,
joined UBS on Friday. They report to Dennis Drescher, head of
UBS's Chicago private wealth management office.
