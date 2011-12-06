Dec 6 UBS's U.S. wealth management division,
Royal Alliance and Bessemer Trust said they have expanded their
adviser ranks with the addition of these new hires:
UBS WEALTH HIRES FROM MERRILL
UBS Wealth Management Americas (UBS.N) UBSN.VX has
recruited a veteran Merrill Lynch broker to join its advising
team in New York.
Barry Mitchell, who began working in the financial services
industry more than two decades ago, joined UBS's Park Avenue
office in Manhattan in late November. He began his career at
Merrill in the late 80s, later joining Oppenheimer & Co, Dean
Witter Reynolds, and Wachovia Securities, before returning to
Merrill in 2003.
At Merrill, Mitchell managed $290 million in client assets
and last year produced $1.9 million in revenue. He now reports
to UBS branch manager Dan Shepler.
Mitchell is the second big hire from Merrill since
mid-November, when UBS hired Newport Beach-based adviser Jesse
Rodriguez. For details, please see [ID:nN1E7AG0DM]
BESSEMER TRUST HIRES FROM BARCLAYS
Bessemer Trust, the $65 billion New York-based wealth
manager, has hired a former Barclays Wealth Americas (BCS.N)
(BARC.L) director to help build the firm's Northeast advising
presence.
Lance Bylow, an almost two-decade industry veteran, joined
Bessemer in early November, working with ultra-high-net-worth
families in the New York region. He reports to Eric Gies,
northeast region head for business development at Bessemer.
At Barclays Wealth, Bylow led the firm's strategic client
development group. He was also previously senior vice president
of Lehman Brothers' private investment management business. He
started his career with Lehman in the early 90s as an
investment banker.
ROYAL ALLIANCE HIRES FROM METLIFE
Royal Alliance, the New York-based independent
broker-dealer, has brought on board two former MetLife (MET.N)
advisers who left the firm to start their own practice.
William Brancucci and Kennedy Crossan, each of whom spent
more than a decade in the industry, joined Royal Alliance as
independent financial advisers affiliated with the firm.
They are also managing partners of their newly created
practice, which uses the broker-dealer services of Royal
Alliance.
Brancucci and Crossan collectively managed $100 million in
client assets at MetLife and last year produced $1.2 million in
revenue.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Chelsea Emery)