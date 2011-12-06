Dec 6 UBS's U.S. wealth management division, Royal Alliance and Bessemer Trust said they have expanded their adviser ranks with the addition of these new hires:

UBS WEALTH HIRES FROM MERRILL

UBS Wealth Management Americas (UBS.N) UBSN.VX has recruited a veteran Merrill Lynch broker to join its advising team in New York.

Barry Mitchell, who began working in the financial services industry more than two decades ago, joined UBS's Park Avenue office in Manhattan in late November. He began his career at Merrill in the late 80s, later joining Oppenheimer & Co, Dean Witter Reynolds, and Wachovia Securities, before returning to Merrill in 2003.

At Merrill, Mitchell managed $290 million in client assets and last year produced $1.9 million in revenue. He now reports to UBS branch manager Dan Shepler.

Mitchell is the second big hire from Merrill since mid-November, when UBS hired Newport Beach-based adviser Jesse Rodriguez. For details, please see [ID:nN1E7AG0DM]

BESSEMER TRUST HIRES FROM BARCLAYS

Bessemer Trust, the $65 billion New York-based wealth manager, has hired a former Barclays Wealth Americas (BCS.N) (BARC.L) director to help build the firm's Northeast advising presence.

Lance Bylow, an almost two-decade industry veteran, joined Bessemer in early November, working with ultra-high-net-worth families in the New York region. He reports to Eric Gies, northeast region head for business development at Bessemer.

At Barclays Wealth, Bylow led the firm's strategic client development group. He was also previously senior vice president of Lehman Brothers' private investment management business. He started his career with Lehman in the early 90s as an investment banker.

ROYAL ALLIANCE HIRES FROM METLIFE

Royal Alliance, the New York-based independent broker-dealer, has brought on board two former MetLife (MET.N) advisers who left the firm to start their own practice.

William Brancucci and Kennedy Crossan, each of whom spent more than a decade in the industry, joined Royal Alliance as independent financial advisers affiliated with the firm.

They are also managing partners of their newly created practice, which uses the broker-dealer services of Royal Alliance.

Brancucci and Crossan collectively managed $100 million in client assets at MetLife and last year produced $1.2 million in revenue.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Chelsea Emery)