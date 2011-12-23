Dec 23 Three former Morgan Keegan advisers and
four former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers have left
their firms for LPL Financial and Williams Financial,
respectively, recruiters with knowledge of the moves told
Reuters.
LPL HIRES FROM MORGAN KEEGAN
LPL Financial (LPLA.O) has added advisers Christopher
Hagen, Daniel Sloan and George Popov from Morgan Keegan, where
they generated a combined $1.6 million in revenue last year.
Hagen and Sloan, who had been with Morgan Keegan for
roughly a decade each, joined an independent practice
affiliated with LPL Financial in Montgomery, Alabama. They
collectively managed $180 million in client assets and last
year produced about $1.3 million in revenue.
The two advisers have been registered with LPL Financial
since last Monday, according to regulatory filings.
In Louisiana, adviser George Popov joined an existing
practice affiliated with LPL Financial's Baton Rouge office. He
last year generated about $335,000 in revenue.
The adviser moves come at a time when Regions Financial
(RF.N) is in the process of trying to sell the Morgan Keegan
brokerage unit. Recruiters say adviser defections could chip
away at the value of the firm. For details, please see
[ID:nN1E7AL189]
WILLIAMS FINANCIAL HIRES FROM MSSB
Williams Financial, the privately held Dallas, Texas-based
financial services firm, has hired four former Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney brokers.
Advisers Brian Kinney, Nancy Hughes Coe, Robert Coe and
Bonnie Boyd have started the private wealth management firm
Dominion Partners, offering securities through Williams
Financial.
The four advisers joined the firm in Memphis, Tennessee
from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where they managed a combined
$155 million in client assets. They last year generated $2
million in revenue.
Kinney, a roughly three-decade industry veteran, had been
with Morgan Stanley (MS.N) since the early 80s. Boyd's Morgan
Stanley roots also date back more than a decade, to the late
90s.
The four advisers have been registered with their new firm
since last Thursday, according to regulatory filings.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau)