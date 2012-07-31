By Evren Ballim
| ISTANBUL, July 31
Turkish private carrier Onur
Air is nearing the final stage of talks with potential buyers
for a stake in the company, Saruhan Dogan, a board member of
sale advisor FinansInvest, told Reuters on Tuesday.
Dogan did not provide further information on the size of the
stake sale or potential buyers.
Onur Air has a 34 aircraft fleet and seat capacity of 8,015,
according to the carrier's web site. Founded in 1992, it has
been running domestic scheduled flights and began international
service in 2003.
Onur Air flies to 80 destinations in 20 countries, and to 12
domestic destinations, its web site says.
(Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by
Mark Potter)