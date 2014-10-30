BRIEF-Innate Pharma expands Phase I/II trial testing lirilumab with Opdivo
* Announces the expansion of Phase I/II trial evaluating lirilumab in combination with Opdivo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 30 Onxeo :
* Announces positive phase II preliminary results of Validive for prevention of severe oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients
* Board recommends pursuing development of Validive with initiation of phase III trial in same patient population
* Plans to initiate Validive phase III trial in 2015 Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBwbFhqFka] Further company coverage:
* Announces the expansion of Phase I/II trial evaluating lirilumab in combination with Opdivo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces Phase I/II results of AlloCSC-01 in Acute Myocardial Infarction
* Says 300,000 units of its 16th series options were exercised to 300,000 shares of its common stock from March 7 to March 13