(To add currency in headline)
Dec 12 Onxeo :
* Announces completion of 40.7 million euros ($50.77
million) capital increase with preferential subscription rights
launched in France and in Denmark on Nov. 17, 2014
* Total demand of capital increase amounted to about 76.4
million euros ($95.31 million), for an initial amount of 35.4
million euros ($44.16 million), global subscription rate of 216
percent
* 7,295,727 new shares were subscribed on an irreducible
basis, representing about 92.7 percent of new shares to be
issued
* Reducible subscriptions amounted to 9,675,614 new shares
and will, as a result, be satisfied only in part for 1,757,833
new shares
* Decided to fully exercise extension clause of 15 percent
of size of initial offer, raising number of new shares to be
issued from 7,872,661 to 9,053,560 shares
* Share capital, following capital increase, will amount to
10.14 million euros ($12.65 million) represented by 40,544,204
shares with a par value of 0.25 euros each
* Admission to trading on regulated market of euronext in
Paris of new shares are expected to take place on Dec. 16, 2014
* New shares will be admitted to trading and official
listing on nasdaq in copenhagen on Dec. 16, 2014
* Share capital increase with shareholders' preferential
subscription rights was led by Natixis and Oddo & Cie
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8016 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)