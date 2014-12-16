Dec 16 Onxeo :

* Announces realization of share capital increase with preferential subscription rights launched in France and in Denmark on Nov. 17

* Capital increase was for amount of 40,741,020 euros ($50.93 million) by issuance of 9,053,560 new shares

* Share capital now amounts to 10,136,051 euros, represented by 40,544,204 shares with a per value of 0.25 euro each

* Following this transaction, Financiere de la Montagne and Nyenburgh hold respectively 13.06 pct and 1.02 pct of share capital and of voting rights of company