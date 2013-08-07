UPDATE 1-Toshiba's Westinghouse should decide on Chapter 11 by end-March -Japan Finmin
* Could face delisting if it misses extension until March 27 (Recasts and writes through)
NEW YORK Aug 7 Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is close to selling itself to larger rival Amgen Inc after the cancer drugmaker's high stock price discouraged other companies from making a counter offer, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Amgen, the world's largest biotechnology company, is in advanced discussions to buy Onyx, with the two sides possibly making an possible announcement as soon as within the next week, the sources said on Wednesday.
Terms of an agreement have yet to be finalized, but the companies are negotiating a price of $130 per share, or nearly $9.5 billion, based on shares outstanding. Onyx has indicated it would likely accept a deal at that price, the sources said.
Discussions could still fall apart, and there was no guarantee an agreement will be reached, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.
Representatives of Amgen and Onyx declined to comment.
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.
* Cit reaches agreement to sell stake in tc-cit aviation joint ventures