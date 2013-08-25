NEW YORK Aug 25 Amgen Inc struck a more than $10 billion deal to buy Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc on Sunday, ending a two-month-long auction for the cancer drugmaker.

Amgen said it will pay $125 per share for Onyx, a 4.2 percent increase from the $120 a share it offered to pay in June. Onyx said that bid significantly undervalued the company and put itself up for sale.

The deal represents the fifth-largest biotechnology deal in history and gives Amgen full rights to Kyprolis, the new multiple myeloma drug that analysts expect to reach annual peak sales in excess of $2 billion.