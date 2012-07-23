(Adds comment from analyst and Roche, clarifies role of drugs in trial)

July 23 The combination of cancer tablets Tarceva and Nexavar to treat patients with liver cancer failed to improve overall survival rates compared with standard Nexavar treatment in a late-stage Phase III trial, drug companies involved said on Monday.

Analysts at brokerage Cheuvreux said the news was a small negative for Bayer AG, the lead partner in the trial, but they left peak sales forecasts for Nexavar unchanged at 971 million euros ($1.18 billion) in 2019.

Bayer and Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc jointly produce Nexavar, while Tarceva -- which is used for treating lung cancer -- is sold by Astellas Pharma Inc and Genentech, a unit of Roche Holding AG.

The trial was conducted through a partnership of Bayer, Onyx, Astellas and Roche.

A Roche spokesman said that while the Swiss company provided financial support as well as Tarceva for the trial, it did not have a development plan for Tarceva as a liver cancer treatment, either alone or as part of a drug combination.

Details of the study, which enrolled 720 patients with hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer, will be presented at a scientific meeting later.