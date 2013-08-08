Aug 8 Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, which
is seeking a buyer after rejecting a takeover bid by Amgen Inc
as too low, on Thursday reported a narrower
second-quarter loss on revenue from its new blood cancer drug
Kyprolis.
The biotechnology company said it had a net loss of $53.2
million, or 73 cents per share, compared with a loss of $106
million, or $1.65 per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, Onyx lost 40 cents per share.
Analysts on average expected a loss of 42 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the quarter more than doubled to $153 million,
edging past Wall Street estimates of $151.7 million.