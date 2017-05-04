UPDATE 2-Qatar says it will not negotiate unless neighbours lift "blockade"
* Qatar says being punished for straying from neighbours' line (Adds Qatari foreign minister, Qatar says to support local banks if necessary)
SYDNEY May 4 Australia's antitrust regulator said a plan by Australia's top billboard firm to buy its largest rival for A$735 million ($545 million) may jack up the prices charged to advertisers while cutting service levels, a sign it may block the deal.
Shares of the target company, oOh!Media Ltd, and shares of the company planning to buy it, APN Outdoor Group Ltd , both fell as much as 7 percent in early trading on Thursday, in a flat overall market. ($1 = 1.3464 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
June 19 Time Warner Inc and Snap Inc said on Monday they had entered into an agreement to develop original shows for messaging service Snapchat over the next two years.
BRUSSELS, June 19 The chief Brexit negotiators of Britain and the European Union agreed on Monday that talks until October should focus on citizens rights, a financial settlement and other separation issues, with a separate dialogue on Northern Ireland, a document showed.